Sentara Health and EVMS release a new plan to help those battling sickle cell disease

NORFOLK, Va. — A new sickle cell disease program, which has been in the works for months, is now available for families acorss Hampton Roads. The first-of-its-kind care network will break down barriers and improve the quality of care for those living with the disease.

Less than 24 hours ago, Sentara Health and Macon & Joan Brock Virginia Health Sciences EVMS Medical Group at Old Dominion University released the Sentara-EVMS Comprehensive Sickle Cell Program.

Sickle cell is inherited and is more common in African Americans compared to any other ethnicity, according to the CDC. Health leaders say there are a lot of barriers to care for those battling with the disease.

Many people living with Sickle Cell have severe pain and infections. Travis Robinson, a man born with sickle cell, shared that it affects his physical and mental health. He said every day is an uphill battle for him.

"Most of the time, it feels like knives that's stabbing you in the body, Like someone is just constantly stabbing you," said Robinson.

When News 3's Kelsey Jones told Robinson that Sentara Health and EVMS launched a new comprehensive care network for sickle cell disease patients, he was over the moon.

Robinson would travel an hour and 15 minutes from North Carolina to EVMS for his appointments regularly.

Until now, patients across Hampton Roads would travel to the VCU Medical Center in Richmond to receive their treatments.

Through this program, specialists in internal medicine, hospital care, psych and pain management will come together all in one place. Health leaders said this is pivotal for marginalized groups.

"It's beneficial to the eastern part of North Carolina as well. So I think this is a excellent idea, because it's very beneficial to the patient and you get better continuity of care if a patient can kind of get all their services under the same umbrella. Versus having to go here, [and] having to go there," Robinson said.

This program comes after EVMS and ODU started working together to expand programs and address local health disparities.

The clinic will also have customized treatment plans, which EVMS said is a big step in offering care.

"What sets the Sentara-EVMS Comprehensive Sickle Cell Program apart is its commitment to collaborative care. The clinic's interdisciplinary team will meet regularly to discuss each patient's case, ensuring that all aspects of their health are considered when developing a treatment plan. This collaborative approach allows for the integration of different perspectives and expertise, leading to more comprehensive and effective care," Virginia Hilton at Macon & Joan Brock Virginia Health Sciences EVMS Medical Group at Old Dominion University shared.