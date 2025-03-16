Stolen SNAP benefits persist, VDSS hopes card lock feature will help

Benefits have been a topic of discussion in our nation's capital as lawmakers worked on a budget plan to curb government spending. This included suspending more than $1 billion in USDA funding. Some have concerns about potential cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. Still, cuts aren’t the only concern for those who rely on SNAP benefits to feed their families. Security experts say SNAP EBT scams are taking place as criminals skim and clone cards or send phony messages to try to get personal data.

For years, News 3 has followed through as Virginians reported SNAP fraud.

Scripps News conducted a major national investigation into the issue in 2023, exposing how it costs taxpayers millions of dollars. WTKR News 3 has been following the issue locally.

News 3 investigative reporter Margaret Kavanagh spoke to Norfolk mother Bianca Sweeney last year. Sweeney was worried about how she would keep food on the table after someone stole her SNAP benefits, with her balance suddenly dropping from $953 to just $61.

"The first night, I cried and cried and cried. I stayed up all night so frustrated like, ‘What am I going to do?'" said Sweeney.

We Follow Through What should We Follow Through on next? Web Staff

In Virginia last year, federal data showed a 614% increase in claims of benefit theft, with nearly 4,000 reports in just the fourth quarter alone. Stolen benefits are no longer federally refunded since a federal reimbursement program ended.

Though the Virginia Department of Social Services has taken some measures, including creating a website to inform users of scams, the issue is still prevalent.

Folks in Portsmouth took to social media last month to complain about stolen benefits.

One user said, "The individual who is responsible has no consequences; meanwhile, myself and my three children suffer the loss of having no food due to this."

Others reported having to file reports and cancel cards.

VDSS has rolled out a new feature on the official ConnectEBT app that's supposed to help. It allows users to immediately lock their cards, which blocks purchases but allows deposits.

For more information on the ConnectEBT Lock/Unlock feature click here. For information on SNAP EBT scam prevention click here.