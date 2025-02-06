Virginia House passes bill for 24-hour parental notification on school overdoses

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In a significant move aimed at safeguarding the youth of the commonwealth, the Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill requiring schools to notify parents within 24 hours of any overdose incidents.

The bill seeks to combat the alarming rise in drug overdoses among students, particularly linked to fentanyl.

News 3's Kelsey Jones spoke with a Virginia Beach mother whose personal tragedy has fueled her mission to raise awareness about the dangers of drug use.

Shannon Doyle has become a prominent voice in the fight against drug overdoses, especially among teenagers. Kelsey has sat down with Shannon many times to discuss her advocacy efforts following the death of her 16-year-old daughter, Mikayla, three years ago.

Mikayla died from fentanyl poisoning. As she recounts her daughter's story, the pain of loss remains fresh.

"That choice cost her everything. She should've graduated last year. She should be in her first year of college right now. But it's hard," Shannon shared.

Shannon is not alone in her grief: In 2023, over 1,900 Virginians died overdosing on fentanyl and other synthetic opioids, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

Lawmakers highlighted that many of these overdoses occurred on school grounds.

In January, the Virginia Senate unanimously approved a similar measure to enhance parental notification regarding drug-related incidents.

Despite the fact that Mikayla did not overdose at school, Shannon Doyle strongly supports the bill. She believes that timely notifications about overdoses can foster essential conversations at home.

"As more parents are informed of overdoses and drug use, inside and outside of the school with teenagers, more parents will be able to hopefully communicate with the school," she stated.

This kind of dialogue, Shannon hopes, will not only raise awareness but also empower parents to take a more active role in their children's lives and education regarding drug use.

The urgency of this legislation comes in the wake of multiple overdose incidents in Loudoun County, highlighting the necessity for preparedness and response from both educators and parents. If signed into law by Governor Youngkin—who is an advocate for the bill—parents would receive alerts via text, email, or even social media, keeping them informed and involved in their children's safety.

Some details of the House and Senate bills are different, which means lawmakers will have to work those out before the legislation hits Governor Glenn Youngkin's desk.