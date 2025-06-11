A Fight for Equal Pay on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Lilly Ledbetter never set out to become an activist; she simply wanted to get paid the same amount of money as her male counterparts with whom she worked at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company. Her battle ultimately became a law, opening the doors to equal pay for women.

Now, a new drama is hitting the tube, which follows Ledbetter's journey from obscurity to the face behind a landmark Supreme Court case.

We spoke with award-winning actress Patricia Clarkson, who portrays Ledbetter in the film Lilly. It streams on Fandango At Home, Amazon Prime Video, and Plex. You can also watch it on Apple TV.