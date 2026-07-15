AI Helps Solve Legal Issues on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA— Artificial intelligence is rapidly changing industries from healthcare and finance to customer service and education. Now it is beginning to transform how families access legal help during some of the most difficult moments of their lives. David Roddenberry, co-founder of Mama Bear Law, explains "Mama," an AI-powered legal assistant designed to help families navigate potential cases involving birth injury, nursing home neglect, medical malpractice, and serious injury cases.

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