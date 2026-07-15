Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
Coast Live

Actions

Attack Fraud before it Attacks You on Coast Live

Southeern Bank on Coast Live
Posted

HAMPTON ROADS, VA — It seems that every day we hear about another security breach, and preventing fraud means getting ahead of criminals before they act. That’s the philosophy at Southern Bank, where they work with businesses of every size to customize Treasury Services that help protect their accounts, improve efficiency, and give them peace of mind so they can focus on running their business.

Coast spoke with Assistant Vice President Lauren Wood from Southern Bank about how they work to protect their client’s interests.

Presented by: Southern Bank.

More from Coast Live

 

True Crime 757 Podcast