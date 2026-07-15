Attack Fraud before it Attacks You on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA — It seems that every day we hear about another security breach, and preventing fraud means getting ahead of criminals before they act. That’s the philosophy at Southern Bank, where they work with businesses of every size to customize Treasury Services that help protect their accounts, improve efficiency, and give them peace of mind so they can focus on running their business.

Coast spoke with Assistant Vice President Lauren Wood from Southern Bank about how they work to protect their client’s interests.

Presented by: Southern Bank.