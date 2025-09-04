Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ain’t Misbehavin' on Coast Live

Va Stage Co on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Ain’t Misbehavin’ is a high-energy, toe-tapping musical with unforgettable songs, and the Tony Award-winning production is headed to Wells Theater.

Under the direction of Anthony Stockard, the production is a partnership between The Virginia Stage Company and Norfolk State University Theater Company.

Beyond the music and humor lies a deeper story of Black artistry and cultural change, when music itself became a source of hope and progress in America.

Tickets
Performance Dates: September 6 thru 21
The Wells Theatre, 108 E. Tazewell Street, Norfolk, Va.
or 757.627.1234

