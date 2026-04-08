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America Says Season 6 on Coast Live

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HAMPTON ROADS, VA—AMERICA SAYS, hosted by Emmy®-nominated game show host John Michael Higgins, is a fast-paced studio game show where two teams of friends and family face off to guess America’s responses to fill-in-the-blank survey questions covering every topic under the sun. They have to be quick when trying to think of what America says, as time is always ticking and the team with the most money banked after three rounds will head to a bonus round to see if they can win up to $15,000.

Presented by: Game Show Network

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