"As You Love It" brings a fun twist on Shakespeare to The Z on Coast Live

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Ron Newman and Indya Jackson join Coast Live with a preview of "As You Love It," a brand-new romantic comedy for the stage premiering at The Z in Virginia Beach in May.

For tickets and more information, visit thez.org.

May 09 - 24, 2025 | 7:30pm & 3pm Sat.
Zeiders American Dream Theater
Town Center, VB
757-499-0317
TheZ.org
Main Stage Theater
By Adam Kraar | Directed by Maryanne Kiley

Transporting audiences to an alternate 20th-century New York, AS YOU LOVE IT follows a spirited young woman who concocts a daring scheme to impress her antiquarian father and the captivating actress who’s stolen her heart.
As Lydia pens a sequel to the beloved As You Like It, her “undiscovered Shakespeare play” takes on a life of its own. Her simple forgery captivates newspapers, scholars, and a Broadway producer, giving a new voice to what she loves most. This new comedy exploring the complexities of love and ambition was designated a Finalist by the American Shakespeare Center for its biennial competition for plays “in conversation with Shakespeare.”

thez.org

