AskHRGreen preps for "Great American Cleanup" with thousands participating in Hampton Roads on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Samantha McNeil and Daniel McDonald discuss AskHRGreen's involvement in the "Great American Cleanup" initiative, and how folks in Hampton Roads can get involved and help keep our community beautiful.

The Keep America Beautiful® Great American Cleanup is the nation’s largest community improvement program taking place annually in thousands of communities nationwide. This year’s kickoff dates in Hampton Roads are March 27-28.

Go to askhrgreen.org for more information.

About askHRgreen.org

askHRgreen.org is your go-to resource for all things green in Hampton Roads – from recycling tips and pointers for keeping local waterways clean to water-saving ideas and simple steps to make local living easy on the environment. Launched in 2011, the region-wide public awareness and education campaign is administered through the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission and powered by the 17 cities and counties of Hampton Roads. Follow askHRgreen.org on Facebook/Instagram, watch on YouTube and catch the “Green Living” blog, written by a team of local experts.

Paid for by askhrgreen.org.