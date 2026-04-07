Atomic Plumbing Apprentice and Beyond on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Atomic Plumbing continues to grow its footprint across Hampton Roads, now operating a fleet of fourteen service trucks to meet increasing demand throughout the region. The company provides a full range of plumbing services, supporting both residential and commercial customers with reliable, comprehensive solutions.

Experience is a commitment from Atomic and now that mission is expanding to the next generation of skilled workers through the company's apprenticeship program.

Coast spoke to service manager Paul Keane and his son, apprentice, John Keane Jr.

Presented by: Southern Bank