"Baker Street" husband and wife duo perform original music on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Joanne Baker and Larry Baker, members of local band Baker Street, join Coast Live to perform two original songs, "Until We Met Again" and "I Call BS."

Catch Baker Street performing live:



Eagle Creek Golf Club & Grill, Moyock NC

Sat April 4 th , 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.



Currituck Trading Post, Maple, NC

Sat April 18 th , 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.



Blue 42’s Brewing Barn, Moyock, NC

Sat May 16 th , 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.



Morris Farm Market, Barco, NC

Sat, May 2nd, 11:00 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Keep up with Baker Street on Facebook at facebook.com/BakerstreetVANC.