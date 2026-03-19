Beavers Do More than Make Dams on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Working with nature is one of the most effective ways communities can build lasting climate resilience. And beavers are a compelling example of that principle: when natural systems are allowed to function, nature heals itself — slowing floodwaters, recharging groundwater, restoring wetland habitat, and building the kind of landscape-scale resilience that communities increasingly need in the face of drought, wildfire, and extreme weather.



Presented by: Walton Family Foundation