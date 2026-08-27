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Beltone demonstrates importance of getting hearing checked on Coast Live

Beltone CEO Zach Grohler and President Bari Grohler join Coast Live to share why it's important to address hearing issues early, and how Beltone can provide solutions tailored to each individual.
Beltone demonstrates importance of getting hearing checked on Coast Live
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HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Beltone CEO Zach Grohler and President Bari Grohler join Coast Live to share why it's important to address hearing issues early, and how Beltone can provide solutions for any degree of loss, tailored to the individual.

Plus — a live demonstration of a Video Otoscopy!

  • Book a FREE Hearing Screening Today
  • 757-383-9833
  • Beltonehr.com
  • 9 convenient locations across Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Elizabeth City & the Outer Banks

Paid for by Beltone Southside.

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