Do you understand "Powers of Attorney"? East Coast Elder Law explains on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Shannon Laymon-Pecoraro joins Coast Live to explain the details behind powers of attorney, and how consulting a legal expert when making plans can save your loved ones a lot of headache down the road.

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