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Do you understand "Powers of Attorney"? East Coast Elder Law explains on Coast Live

Shannon Laymon-Pecoraro joins Coast Live to explain the details behind powers of attorney, and how consulting a legal expert when making plans can save your loved ones a lot of headache down the road.
Do you understand "Powers of Attorney"? East Coast Elder Law explains on Coast Live
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HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Shannon Laymon-Pecoraro joins Coast Live to explain the details behind powers of attorney, and how consulting a legal expert when making plans can save your loved ones a lot of headache down the road.

Elder Law Solutions for Every Stage of Life, Not Just for Seniors

  • Estate & Trust Administration
  • Estate Planning
  • Guardianship & Conservatorship
  • Long-Term Care Planning
  • Special Needs Planning
  • Settlement Consulting

Paid for by
East Coast Elder Law, PLLC
eastcoast-elderlaw.com
(757) 734-7584

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