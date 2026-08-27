Do you understand "Powers of Attorney"? East Coast Elder Law explains on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Shannon Laymon-Pecoraro joins Coast Live to explain the details behind powers of attorney, and how consulting a legal expert when making plans can save your loved ones a lot of headache down the road.
Elder Law Solutions for Every Stage of Life, Not Just for Seniors
- Estate & Trust Administration
- Estate Planning
- Guardianship & Conservatorship
- Long-Term Care Planning
- Special Needs Planning
- Settlement Consulting
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East Coast Elder Law, PLLC
eastcoast-elderlaw.com
(757) 734-7584