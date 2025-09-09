Beyond Boundaries on Coast Live

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The City of Norfolk is offering a symposium that attracts teachers and learners in all areas, from practitioners to service providers who want to gain new insight and share next practices.

Beyond Boundaries 2026 serves seniors, K-12 education, health and wellness, upskilling and professional development, and higher education.

Dr. Woods-Warrior visited Coast Live to chat about the new symposium set to take place in April 2026. The symposium is also looking for presenters for the event.

Presented by: The City of Norfolk

A Lifelong Learning Symposium April 16, 2026 | 9a-5p The Slover Norfolk, Va.

