Body contouring with CoolSculpting® on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Are you struggling to get rid of stubborn pockets of fat that won’t budge, no matter how much you diet and exercise?
Michelle Welch, RN at CoolSpa by Aethos and Clinical Training Manager for Allergan Medical Institute sits down with CoolSculpting® Elitepatient, StaiSean Lyew, to share the inside scoop on this popular non-invasive body contouring treatment – just in time for the third annual CoolMonth celebration!
Paid for by CoolSculpting®
www.coolsculpting.com
CoolSculpting® and CoolSculpting® Elite Important Safety Information
Uses
CoolSculpting® and CoolSculpting® Elite are FDA-cleared for the treatment of visible fat bulges in the submental (under the chin) and submandibular (under the jawline) areas, thigh, abdomen, and flank, along with bra fat, back fat, underneath the buttocks (also known as banana roll), and upper arm. It is also FDA-cleared to affect the appearance of lax tissue with submental area treatments. CoolSculpting® and CoolSculpting® Elite are not treatments for weight loss.
Important Safety Information
This procedure is not for everyone. You should not be treated with CoolSculpting® or CoolSculpting® Elite if you suffer from cryoglobulinemia, cold agglutinin disease, or paroxysmal cold hemoglobinuria.
Tell your doctor if you are pregnant or have any medical conditions including recent surgery, pre-existing hernia, and any known sensitivities or allergies.
During the procedure you may experience sensations of pulling, tugging, mild pinching, intense cold, tingling, stinging, aching, cramping and discomfort at the treatment site. These sensations lessen as the area becomes numb. Following the procedure, typical side effects include temporary redness, swelling, blanching, bruising, firmness, stinging, tenderness, cramping, skin inflammation and aching. Sensory alteration (itching, skin sensitivity, tingling, and numbness) can persist up to several weeks after treatment. You may also experience throat discomfort/soreness and sensation of fullness in the back of the throat after submental or submandibular area treatment.
Rare side effects may happen in 1 to 10 out of 10,000 CoolSculpting® and CoolSculpting® Elite treatments (between 0.01% to 0.1%). One such rare side effect is a visible enlargement in the treated area, which may develop 2 to 5 months after treatment, will not resolve on its own, and may require surgical intervention for correction.
Please see full Important Safety Information for CoolSculpting® and CoolSculpting® Elite on CoolSculpting.com