Busch Gardens President talks major coaster update, new family show and more on Coast Live

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — As the park prepares to welcome warmer weather and larger crowds for spring break, Busch Gardens Wiiliamsburg Park President Kevin Lembke joins Coast Live to discuss some new additions coming this year, including the highly-anticipated debut of "Verbolten: Forbidden Turn," a newly-themed update to one of the park's most popular coasters.

Visit buschgardens.com/Williamsburg for tickets and the full calendar for the park.

Want to win tickets for you and your family? Enter WTKR's ticket giveaway contest now through March 31 to win a family four-pack of passes to Busch Gardens Williamsburg, with an included parking pass! Tickets will be valid all year long. To enter now, visit wtkr.com/contests.