"Case by Case" from Kalfus & Nachman featuring Myles Henderson on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va — It's the legal quiz game "Case by Case" with attorney Paul Hernandez from Kalfus & Nachman, featuring celebrity guest-guesser Meteorologist Myles Henderson! This time: The Case of the Missing Machine Guard, The Case of the Negligent Contractor and The Case of the Negligent Delivery Driver.

Paid for by Kalfus & Nachman.

If you think you have a case, call the hurtline at 757-461-4900 or visit kalfusnachman.com.