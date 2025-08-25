Chef Jacqui's delicious tuna poke bowl and bourbon buck cocktail on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Chef Jacqui Renager from Performance Foodservice Virginia joins Coast Live to share a fresh and tasty summer pairing: a tuna poke bowl with a "bourbon buck" cocktail!

Chef Jacqui's tuna poke bowl:



Room temperature rice

Seaweed Salad

Fresh Pineapple Cubes

Avocado

Fresh sushi grade tuna, cubed

Black sesame seeds

Wasabi microgreens

Soy sauce drizzle

Chef Jacqui's "bourbon buck":



2 oz Bourbon

3/4 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

1/2 oz Simple Syrup

Ginger Beer OR Ginger Ale

5 Rasberries

Mint for Garnish

Ice

Fill a highball glass with ice. Add bourbon, lemon juice, and simple syrup to your cocktail shaker. If using fresh fruit add it to the shaker and muddle it in the liquid ingredients

Add ice and shake for 10-12 seconds. Strain it into the cocktail glass. Top with ginger ale or ginger beer and garnish.

Learn more at CookingWithJacqui.com.

