Chef Yasmine's New Book--COAST LIVE

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Haitian American Chef and friend to Coast Live Chef Yasmine Charles penned her first book, a memoir called The Cost of the American Dream. In it, she chronicles her life and tells a chef’s story about food, trauma, and resilience.

Chef Charles sat down with host April Woodard for a transparent discussion about her journey and how she has learned and taught others about forgiveness.

The Book is available on Amazon and Barnes and Noble

