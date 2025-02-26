Closets and More on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—According to statistics, 54% of Americans feel overwhelmed by clutter, and 91% of people say they would be more effective if their workspace was better organized. Now more than ever is a good time to get organized, whether it's your closet, office, or garage. To help with this task, California Closets has personalized options that they can design for your specific space.

Two designers, Jenalyn Mangosing and Molly Nelson stopped by Coast to show us some of the latest options.

Presented by California Closets, Virginia Beach