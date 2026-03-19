Comedians Quincy Carr and Marshall Brandon kick off the Quality Comedy Series in Virginia Beach on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Stand-up comedians Quincy Carr and Marshall Brandon join Coast Live ahead of the first show in the Quality Comedy Series' 14th Season, to share stories and crack up with Chandler Nunnally.
Catch Quincy Carr and Marshall Brandon at The Quality Comedy Series!
Thursday, Mar 19, 2026, 8 p.m.
Location: Dave & Busters - 701 Lynnhaven Pkwy, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 (inside Event Room 3)
Host - Quincy Carr
Starring - Marshall Brandon (BET Comic View, and currently on a world tour with Dave Chappelle)
Also Featuring - Mark Leyva & returning crowd favorite Jounte Ferguson
Tickets and more information: quincycarr.com.