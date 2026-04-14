Cosmetic Surgery Peaks in Summer on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—As the weather warms and calendars begin to fill with summer plans—from vacations to weddings—spring often becomes the ideal time for patients to consider breast augmentation.

Breast implants continue to be one of the most frequently performed cosmetic procedures in the United States, with approximately 300,000 procedures each year. Many patients take advantage of the spring season to plan, choosing augmentation for a variety of personal reasons—from enhancing their natural shape to restoring volume after pregnancy, breastfeeding, weight loss, or other life transitions.

Presented by: Natrelle