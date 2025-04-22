Cousinz Fest Lineup on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA – Following a successful inaugural event, the Cousinz Festival is set to return for its second year! Scheduled to take place at Norfolk Scope Grounds on Saturday, August 30, 2025, this year's headliners include Jeezy, T-Pain, and Lil’ Kim. These artists resonate with the Cousinz audience of multi-generational urban music enthusiasts.

The founders revealed the headliners and the list of DJs heading to Norfolk to Coast Live's April Woodard right before the show ended Tuesday.

In partnership with The Waterside District, on Friday, April 25, 2025, Cousinz will host the Cousinz Community Engagement Kick-Off Conversation panel featuring Fam-Lay and Antonio Dowe of Cousinz Festival; Sean Washington of the City of Norfolk; and Suyapa Marquez of Dominion Energy.

Doors open at 4:00PM at The Market at Waterside for the conversation, with the panel beginning at 4:30PM, followed by a kick-off mixer from 5:30PM-7:00PM.

Click for Tickets