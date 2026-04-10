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Disabled Veterans Ascend on Snowmass, Colorado on Coast Live

Disable vets on Coast Livee
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HAMPTON ROADS, VA—This month, disabled Veterans from across the country will descend on Snowmass, Colorado, to participate in the National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic–an annual adaptive sports clinic hosted by VA and Disabled American Veterans. The Department of Veterans Affairs offers an array of adaptive sports and therapeutic art programs to help improve the quality of life for many of our nation’s severely disabled Veterans.

Presented by:

National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic

For More Info: wintersportsclinic.org

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