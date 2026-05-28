Disaster Fraud Alert on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—As weather-driven catastrophes grow more frequent and severe, the risks to homeowners now go far beyond wind and water. In 2025, the U.S. endured 23-billion-dollar weather events—nearly one every 16 days—compared to just one every 82 days in the 1980s.

These disasters caused an estimated $184.8 billion in damage, with 80% covered by insurance. But lurking in the aftermath of hurricanes, wildfires, and floods is a second wave of loss driven by post-disaster fraud, which cost Americans billions of dollars a year.

Presented by: National Insurance Crime Bureau