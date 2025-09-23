Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
East Coast Elder Law on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—As our loved ones age and become unable to make decisions for themselves, life can become complicated. Do you need a power of attorney, guardianship, or conservatorship? How can we make the best decisions for our loved ones?

Shannon Laymon-Pecoraro, an attorney from East Coast Elder Law, broke down the differences between these options and provided guidance about when it’s the right time to hire an attorney.

