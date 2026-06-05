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ECX Music & Tech Expo aims to provide pathway into industry on Coast Live

ECX Music & Tech Expo aims to provide pathway into industry on Coast Live
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HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Anthony R. Brown Sr., CEO and Founder of ECX East Coast Music & Technology Foundation Inc., joins Coast Live with ECX Director of Educational Outreach & Workforce Initiatives Chiara Sinclair to discuss their organization's mission to prepare young creatives for the rapidly changing industries of music & tech, and an upcoming event that will unite those worlds to educate and inspire visitors.

ECX East Coast Music and Technology Convention
Music Innovation & Technology Expo
September 25 and 26
Virginia Beach Convention Center.
Exhibit, Sponsor, Attend
www.ecxconvention.com

Presented by ECX East Coast Music and Technology Foundation Inc.

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