Eliza Hope Foundation on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Eliza Hope Foundation is the result of when sadness turns into purpose. Founder, Aimee Darby lost her beautiful daughter Eliza, who was diagnosed with autism and as a result suffered from seizures. When her young life ended, Darby started the foundation to make sure kids and families had the resources they needed to thrive despite an autism diagnosis.

The Eliza Hope Foundation is a local, grassroots nonprofit organization providing essential therapies, early intervention, educational support, and extracurricular activities for children with autism. Located off Lynnhaven Parkway, the Eliza Hope Therapy Center provides everything your child with autism needs in one convenient location.