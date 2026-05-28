Elvis Themed Lunch for FoodBank on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—"Remembering the King” is a fundraising lunch that supports the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. The lunch with a purpose will offer an all-you-can-eat buffet of southern cuisine, including fried catfish, hush puppies, collard greens, and more.

During the feast, a free screening of the film Epic, featuring Elvis Presley in concert with never-before-seen footage, will be shown.

Leading up to the August 14th event donations can be dropped off to support the FoodBank

Lunch with Chef

Remembering The King

AUG 14, 2026 - 11AM

Donate non-perishable food & canned goods to support families across Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

Drop off your donation today

Administration Office · Collection Box

Monday through Friday 8:30AM to 5:00PM

Presented by: Chesapeake Conference Center