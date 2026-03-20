Engaged Couples Meet Mrs. Virginia on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA— ENGAGE: The Wedding Planning Experience is coming to Chesapeake. This is not a bridal show, but an amazing immersive experience where you walk through what your wedding could be with true guidance from a team of local wedding professionals.

Expect, seminars, workshops, panel discussions, vendors, as well as the live mock ceremonies, cocktail hour, and reception complete with incredible cuisine, featured specialty cocktails, music and more.

Come out and meet Mrs. Virginia, Dr. Ingrid Bynum.

ENGAGE: The Wedding Planning Experience

March 22 @ 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

$20.00

Presented by: Chesapeake Conference Center