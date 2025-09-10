Face the Fight Honors Vets on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA--Army veteran and country music superstar Craig Morgan headlines at the Grand Ole Opry's second annual "Face the Fight Night at the Opry." It’s a celebration that honors our veterans while also helping to address and prevent veteran suicide.

Face the Fight® by USAA and founding partners Reach Resilience and the Humana Foundation, has provided more than $25 million in grants to fund programs to support interventions ranging from peer-to-peer outreach and secure firearm storage to suicide prevention.

Presented by USAA