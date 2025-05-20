Fantail Fun on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA— New at Nauticus! Get ready to kick off summer island-style at Fins on the Fantail, happening Saturday, June 21st aboard the Battleship Wisconsin! This special after-hours event is a tribute to the legendary Jimmy Buffett and features live music, tropical drinks, and stunning sunset views on the ship’s fantail. Tickets are going fast, so grab yours today and celebrate the start of summer with good vibes, great music, and a one-of-a-kind setting you won’t find anywhere else.

Enter now to win a family 4-pack to Nauticus.

The winner will be drawn each week. Plus, you get a chance to win a 1-year membership to Nauticus.

Go to wtkr dot com/contests for more information. Contest ends June 2nd

Presented by Nauticus