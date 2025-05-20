Kids and Gaming on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The link between gaming and kids becoming more desocialized is a concern for parents. Kids are playing video games and having to pay to advance in the play is leading to anxiety, mental health issues, and more. The Eastern Shore Community Services Board’s Prevention Coalition Coordinator, Charmin Horton and Development, Planning, and Prevention Supervisor, James Foley have resources available to assist parents in keeping their kids safe and help them break the ties of addiction.

Presented by: The Eastern Shore Community Services Board