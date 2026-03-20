Father-daughter duo Kyle and Ande Davis perform original music on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Kyle Davis and Ande Davis, a father-daughter duo of singer/songwriters from Virginia, join Coast Live to perform two original songs, "Buried Alive" and "Sail Away."

Click here to keep up with Kyle Davis' work online.

Catch Kyle Davis performing live at Indian Fields Tavern in Charles City on April 4th, and again at the same venue on May 22 for a songwiter series show featuring other past guests of Coast Live, Carrie Brockwell and Karl Werne.

*Coast Live was experiencing some technical difficulties with sound during the performance of "Sail Away." Please enjoy the stellar vocal harmonies and wonderful interview from our guests.