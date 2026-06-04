Fatherhood Foundation supporting local dads at upcoming event on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Chris Beach, CEO of Fatherhood Foundation of Virginia, joins Coast Live with Hampton Roads Fatherhood Coordinator Kevin Tremper to discuss their mission to support local dads through various programs, and an upcoming father-child golf tournament.

Virginia Fatherhood Week is June 15-21. Special events include:



Dominion Energy Father-Child Golf Tournament on June 15, in partnership with First Tee Hampton Roads.

golfwithdadvb.org

golfwithdadvb.org June 27 at the Children's Museum of VA in Portsmouth, all dads who bring their families will get FREE admission all day.

Learn more about the Fatherhood Foundation of Virginia at vadad.org.