Financial Stress' Impact on the Workplace on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Recent data finds that 72% of Americans report experiencing financial anxiety, and 40% have missed work due to financial stress, creating a significant and often overlooked impact on productivity, attendance, and overall business performance.

Unlike traditional financial education programs, the Money Confidence Project is a non-profit organization that leverages entertainment-driven, high-engagement tools to actively help people build the skills, habits, and confidence to take the anxiety out of their money.

Presented by: Money Confidence Project