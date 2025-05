HAMPTON ROADS, VA-- Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer, claiming over 200,000 lives in the US each year. During Melanoma Awareness Month, researchers are asking you to be proactive, not reactive, by protecting your skin with SPF 30+ daily.

Michael Crumm, celebrity esthetician and podcast host, is this year’s #GetNaked campaign spokesperson.

Presented by: Melanoma Research Foundation