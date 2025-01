HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Melissa Cotten-Smith, Owner of Lucky Leaf Virginia Beach, explains how she helps customers find the perfect plant for their lifestyle, and provides a quick lesson in assembling and caring for a terrarium.

Check out Lucky Leaf Studio at 4216 Virginia Beach Blvd., Suite 165 in Virginia Beach. Learn more at www.luckyleafvb.com.

