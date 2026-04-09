Grilled Cheese Day on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—It's National Grilled Cheese Day and most can recall their first cheesy treat. Did you know the first grilled cheese was created 100 years ago and was called the "Cheese Dream" in the 1920s? The sandwich was wartime staple for Navy cooks and now has its own national holiday, and is made with two pieces of bread.

Food Network and TLC host Chef George Duran, known for Ham on the Street and The Secret Life of..., is a huge fan of grilled cheese and shared his recipes with Coast's April Woodard.

Presented by: Lily's Toaster Grills