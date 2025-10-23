Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hampton Horror Tours performers talk combining theater and history on Coast Live

HAMPTON, Va. — Historical performers Amanda Goyne and Kathryn Goyne discuss their roles as a "witch" and her accuser, and why Hampton Horror Tours' blend of theater and history is an enlightening way to explore America's past — and what it says about the world we live in today.

Learn more about "The Tale of Joan Wright: The Witch Next Door (1626)" and other stories at Hampton Horror Tours, Halloween week on the streets of Downtown Hampton.

$16 per person in advance, $18 per person at the door, $14 per child ages 8-12. Tickets available online at www.hamptonhistorymuseum.org

Tour dates: Saturday, October 25, Wednesday, October 29, Thursday, October 30, and Friday, October 31. Tour times: 6:30 p.m. & 8 p.m.

