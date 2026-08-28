Hampton Roads LINKS Chapter Celebrates 50 Years on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The Chesapeake Virginia Beach Chapter of The Links is celebrating its 50th Anniversary with a Gala and taking a look at how the organization has evolved over the 5 decades.

The Links, Incorporated is an International service organization dedicated to making change in the world. Whether it's supporting The Arts or mentoring students and families from Kindergarten through High School, it's about making a real difference.

50th Anniversary Luncheon

November 21, 2026

Walk for Healthy Living

September 26, 2026