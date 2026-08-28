Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
Coast Live

Actions

Hampton Roads LINKS Chapter Celebrates 50 Years on Coast Live

on Coast Live
Posted

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The Chesapeake Virginia Beach Chapter of The Links is celebrating its 50th Anniversary with a Gala and taking a look at how the organization has evolved over the 5 decades.

The Links, Incorporated is an International service organization dedicated to making change in the world. Whether it's supporting The Arts or mentoring students and families from Kindergarten through High School, it's about making a real difference.

50th Anniversary Luncheon
November 21, 2026

Walk for Healthy Living
September 26, 2026

More from Coast Live

 

True Crime 757 Podcast