Health equity and HIV prevention with Yeztugo on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — An estimated 1.2 million people in the United States are living with HIV — and approximately 14% are unaware of their status.¹ HIV continues to disproportionately affect certain communities.

Ian L. Haddock, founder and executive director of The Normal Anomaly Initiative, and his own healthcare provider, Kendrick Clack, PhD, APRN, FNP-C, discuss how a new option could be part of the future of HIV prevention in the United States.

Learn more at www.yeztugo.com.

Paid for by Gilead.