Helping Sick Kids, One Book at a Time on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—<i>Live Like Lorelei</i> is more than a memoir—it’s a mother’s story of grief, grit, and self-discovery through the life of her daughter, Lorelei, who was born with a rare mitochondrial disease. With raw honesty, snarky humor, and stubborn hope, author Susan Geoghegan takes readers on a journey from the NICU to the shoreline of loss, weaving heartbreak and laughter into a tapestry of resilience.

This is not just a story about a child who lived bigger than her diagnosis—it’s also about the mother who carried her, grieved her, and, in the process, found her own voice.

Live Like Lorelei