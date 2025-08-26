Horse Crisis on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA--There is a Horse crisis underway, and it's ending with more than 150-thousand horses in slaughterhouses.

Former race horses, pets that owners can no longer support, and aged cart horses are among those numbers, and the author of the book, UNWANTED, Christina Keim, wants these numbers to cease.

Keim wants her readers to walk away with a better knowledge of how these animals should be treated. She challenges owners and horse lovers to work in the animal’s best interest, not their own.

Presented by: UNWANTED: The Causes and Effects of America’s Horse Population Crisis, by Christina Keim