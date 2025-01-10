Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Hospice care and other services from Lake Prince at Home on Coast Live

Posted

Lake Prince Woods is nestled in 172-acres of wooded and manicured grounds, and is one of our region's premier retirement communities.

Brandi Spivey and Jevie O’Neill join Coast Live to discuss Lake Prince at Home, a home care agency that provides a variety of services to seniors outside of the Lake Prince Woods campus, including hospice care.

Finding the right home care solution starts with a conversation; to speak with a member of the Lake Prince Woods care team, call (757) 923-5500. Visit LakePrinceWoods.org for more information.

Lake Prince Woods
"EveryAge Senior Living"
100 Anna Goode Way, Suffolk

Paid for by Lake Prince Woods.

More from Coast Live

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps for your smart TV & mobile device