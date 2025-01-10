Hospice care and other services from Lake Prince at Home on Coast Live

Lake Prince Woods is nestled in 172-acres of wooded and manicured grounds, and is one of our region's premier retirement communities.

Brandi Spivey and Jevie O’Neill join Coast Live to discuss Lake Prince at Home, a home care agency that provides a variety of services to seniors outside of the Lake Prince Woods campus, including hospice care.

Finding the right home care solution starts with a conversation; to speak with a member of the Lake Prince Woods care team, call (757) 923-5500. Visit LakePrinceWoods.org for more information.

Lake Prince Woods

"EveryAge Senior Living"

100 Anna Goode Way, Suffolk

