How The Boss Changed Her Life on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—In an era where discussions about depression and personal reinvention are commonplace, Anne Abel's High Hopes presents an inspiring tale of resilience.

Newly unemployed and grappling with lifelong depression, Anne made an unexpected decision: to follow Bruce Springsteen’s concert tour across Australia, despite her dislike for traveling and being alone. What began as a desperate act transformed into a life-changing journey filled with hope, healing, and personal growth.

