How "The White Line" is making roadways safer for cyclists on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — In February of 2023, cyclist Michael Shipp was killed while riding his bike in Norfolk, leaving the community shocked and heartbroken.

The incident is part of a troubling trend, seeing a rise in accidents involving pedestrians and cyclists in Hampton Roads and the rest of the country. Michael White, co-founder of "The White Line," aims to put a stop to that trend.

Michael's son, Magnus White, a US National Team Cyclist, was killed by a reckless driver on July 29, 2023, just days before the World Championships in Mountain Biking, where he was set to ride for Team USA.

Now, "The White Line" advocates for real change on the roads, to save the lives of bicyclists and pedestrians.

Michael White joins Coast Live to discuss the organization's efforts, and how its plan is being put to action.

Learn more at thewhiteline.org.