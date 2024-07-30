Bicycle groups sees rise in pedestrian and bicycle crashes in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — There have been multiple crashes across Hampton Roads involving pedestrians and bicyclists recently.

The most recent crash happening over the weekend.

A bicyclist was hit and killed over the weekend while riding a bike on General Booth Blvd. in Virginia Beach.

And here on Granby Street is where a woman was hit by a car while riding a bike a few months ago and is recovering.

This is the same place where members of the Virginia Bicycle Federation frequently ride.

"Statistically since 2020, there’s been an uptick nationally and locally in the Hampton Roads area," Treavis Davidson said.

Travis Davidson with the Virginia Bicycle Federation has been personally impacted.

"A close friend of mines, Michael ship was killed last year when he owned Colley Ave. Bike Shop. I went to church with Mike for 20 years. The bicycle community in Norfolk is still reeling from that. He was run-over at full speed," Davidson said.

News 3 has reported on 4 bicycle crashes so far this year, with 3 being deadly.

For pedestrian crashes, News 3 has reported on 10 in the area so far this year with 9 being deadly.

According to Drive Smart Virginia, in 2023, 133 pedestrians and 15 bicyclists died walking or cycling on Virginia roadways.

The bike club would like to see the city invest in these safety structures along bike lanes.

"We have space to do that. We have experts like the people behind me to work with the city to develop short term temporary measures," Davidson said.

Here’s one bicyclist’s message to drivers:

"Learn to share the road with everybody else," Fred Leybat, a Norfolk bicyclist said.

He recommends:

"Always wear a helmet and have lights that help you be seen," Leybat said.

If you're involved in an accident, police remind you to call for help and remain on scene.